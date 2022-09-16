Wish come true: American exchange student thirsts for NS boys, now they're simping for her

Some say that finding a girlfriend while serving National Service (NS) is a Herculean task, but it looks like some of our ah boys might have just found their princess.

This 'princess' is none other than Sarah, who is more well-known by her TikTok handle, PriestessPrincess.

Since arriving in Singapore in August on exchange, the 21-year-old American has managed to get several NS boys simping for her.

Her secret? A series of thirst videos she's been posting, talking about how she finds them attractive.

"I realised [I was attracted to NS boys] before I even arrived in Singapore, having known a few of them in the States. But it really came to life when I came to Singapore and saw men in uniform roaming the streets. I thought, 'Wow, they look so handsome and brave,'" she told AsiaOne.

Following that video, Sarah, who declined to give her full name, uploaded several POV (point-of-view) videos showing different scenarios.

One of these includes imagining what it'd be like to have an NS boy whisper the eight SAF Core Values into her ear, while another involves her heading to Pasir Ris Bus Interchange on a Friday evening to seek some recruits out.

She's also mentioned that she could watch Ah Boys To Men "all day" — something that Jack Neo might be pleased to hear.

When asked by AsiaOne about why she finds them attractive, Sarah quips: "I mean, who doesn't like men in uniform? Maybe I find them attractive because [they're] new to me. Either way, I find it attractive how they are protecting one of the greatest nations in the world."

What about the uniformed men back home then?

Sarah says she never really considered them as she doesn't see them as often where she lives. "Army guys [in the States] just aren't as integrated into everyday life as NS guys are in Singapore," she explained.

And it seems like her wish did come true after all.

On August 31, she posted a video showing screenshots of several emails that she received from NS boys wanting to meet her once they book out.

"Babe, I want to see you at Expo MRT more than any other NSimp. I rather see you there than my own parents," said one of them in his email.

Even men who had already completed their National Service ORD-ed tried to shoot their shot: "I'm a former National Serviceman and I was a firefighter from SCDF but I'm already Operationally Ready and I still have the uniform! Are you still okay with that?"

"I have responded to a few emails. I mostly respond to DMs, and I've actually met some amazing NS guys and made great friends. I've even had my heart broken by one," said Sarah.

Despite the love that she has received, Sarah has also gotten her fair share of flak from netizens who seem rather irked at her professed love for NS boys.

"Not every Singaporean guy finds you attractive bro," said one netizen.

Seeing these comments on her videos, Sarah shared they initially made her feel "really upset", especially since she had only recently arrived in Singapore.

"It felt for a second like the entirety of Singapore hated me for something that was all in good fun."

Thankfully, she found a way to cope with the negativity — simply by owning it. "I called myself the most 'mid' (mediocre), [the] most hated girl in Singapore, and I felt better. If they want to hate me...so be it."

"So many people I’ve met in Singapore talk so negatively about NS boys, I found myself to be one of the only people sending them love."

