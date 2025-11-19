'Wives let you fish?' Singapore coast guard jokes with Malaysian anglers who drifted into local waters

Unaware that the currents had carried them into Singapore waters, two Malaysian anglers were surprised to find themselves in a warm and friendly exchange with the Police Coast Guard as officers conducted their routine checks.

In a video posted by TikTok user Fizreeajie on Tuesday (Nov 18), the anglers can be heard explaining to the police how they had unintentionally drifted into Singapore waters.

During the light-hearted exchange, an officer even asked whether their wives allowed them to go fishing, to which one of the fishermen responded, "Yes."

The officer then joked, "My wife gets grumpy. When I tell her I want to go fishing, her face turns sour."

In one part of the conversation, one of the anglers apologised for their situation, saying, "Sorry, we were eating and we didn't know we drifted into (Singapore waters)."

According to the caption, the incident is believed to have occurred while the fishermen were having their lunch.

The police officer then went on to explain that it was necessary for them to conduct checks, as other trespassers would attempt to flee.

The angler then asked, "What if we are pulled into Singapore?" The officer responded, "No, why would we do that? It's just that you don't know the boundaries."

The police added that his job is to approach anyone who enters local waters without permission and advise them to leave.

"We are not trying to scold you or anything, just giving advice," said the officer.

The video has since garnered over 78.2k likes and more than 1,600 comments, with netizens praising both sides for their friendly and cooperative exchange.

"I've met Singaporean police, and they are all okay. I haven't met anyone who's rude," said one user.

Another added, "Even if you try to enter Singapore by land, their immigration is (very) good. If tourists like us get lost, the people of Singapore are always kind and willing to help."

Under the Immigration Act 1959, anyone found attempting to enter Singapore unlawfully may be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $4,000.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for comment.

