Woman hit with $1,500 phone bill after racking up 222GB: 'How could I have used so much data?'

A woman was reportedly charged $1,500 for using 222GB of local mobile data, but says there is no way she could have exceeded her plan's monthly data bundle by twice.

M1 customer Anna Huang (transliteration) told Shin Min Daily News that she pays $25.42 monthly for her phone plan, which includes 100 gigabytes (GB) of local data.

On Feb 16, the woman reportedly received a text message from M1 informing her about additional charges of $795.91.

When she called the customer service hotline, a representative confirmed the charges but purportedly declined to share details of the data usage as the bill had not been generated.

Huang said she switched off data roaming on her phone after the call.

When she checked her February phone bill in early March, the woman was stunned to see the receipt state that she had exceeded her local data usage limit by 122GB.

Including the price of her monthly plan and GST, her total bill came up to $1516.13, according to Shin Min.

'I don't watch shows, games, or videos on my phone'

"I was studying at home during that period, and I don't watch shows, games, or videos on my phone. How could I have used that much data?" Huang asked.

She dialled the customer service hotline again, where a service representative helped check her phone settings and confirmed that nothing was out of the ordinary.

The telco reportedly offered a 75 per cent waiver on the additional charges, but Huang refused, insisting that she had not utilised that amount of mobile data.

In response, a spokesperson for M1 told Shin Min that the customer had used 41.99GB of data on Feb 6.

On Feb 7, the telco sent text and app notifications informing her that she had only 1GB of data left, and again on the same day, that she had a remaining allowance of 200MB.

As Huang's local data usage remained high, the spokesperson said M1 attempted to call her twice on Feb 16 and sent a text message asking the customer to contact M1.

The woman called back that morning and was again informed that additional local data charges had been incurred.

According to M1, Huang used an additional 25.96GB of local mobile data from the evening of Feb 16 to Feb 28.

The spokesperson added that the telco offered a one-time partial waiver out of goodwill, but the other party refused.

[[nid:668901]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com