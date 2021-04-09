Woman, 19, rescued after sitting on 27th-floor ledge of Sengkang HDB block for 3 hours

Residents in Sengkang craned their necks as they watched a rescue take place at an HDB block on Wednesday (April 7) evening.

A 19-year-old woman had been sitting on the ledge of the stairwell on the 27th floor of Block 443C, Fernvale Road, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

In a video of the incident posted on Facebook, the woman is seen sitting against a railing on a staircase ledge of the block.

Both SCDF and the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 6.45pm that day.

Upon arrival, the police cordoned off the surrounding area and the SCDF deployed a safety life air pack on the ground floor. A Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team was also on standby at the scene.

Officers managed to rescue the woman who reportedly sat at the precarious spot for about three hours.

She was taken to Sengkang General Hospital following the rescue, and subsequently arrested under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, Shin Min Daily News reported.

alexanderkt@asiaone.com