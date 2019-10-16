Woman, 20, dies after falling from Pinnacle@Duxton's 50th-storey sky bridge

A woman has died after falling off the sky bridge at Pinnacle@Duxton.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the 20-year-old sat on the ledge of the bridge at the 50th storey for nearly an hour.

In an attempt to rescue her, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it deployed two safety life air packs at 1A Cantonment Road on Monday (Oct 14) evening.

But the woman fell beyond the air packs after jumping.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by SCDF paramedics.

Police classified the incident as a case of unnatural death and said that investigations are ongoing.

HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019

Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555

Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

lamminlee@asiaone.com