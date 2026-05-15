Woman, 23, enters police car and turns on emergency lights, later surrenders for investigations

A 23-year-old woman who entered a police car and allegedly turned on its emergency lights is assisting with police investigations.

A video of the incident uploaded to Instagram by @kaypoh.sg on May 13 joked that the woman was playing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) in real life. GTA is a popular video game series where players complete missions involving crime and can hijack vehicles.

The post shows clips of the woman, dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts, approaching a stationary police vehicle in an empty car park.

She opens the front passenger door, sits in the car, and allegedly turned on the emergency lights.

The video ends with a freeze-frame of the woman sitting in the police car along with the caption, "Mission passed! Respect".

It was not disclosed when or where the incident occurred.

The police said that the 23-year-old turned herself in at a neighbourhood police centre on May 12.

She is currently assisting with ongoing investigations for an offence of criminal trespass, added the police.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com