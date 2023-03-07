Woman, 24, found dead at Sim Lim Tower

A 24-year-old woman was found dead at Sim Lim Tower last Friday (Mar 3) night.

A Stomp contributor who goes by the username @lutshashi, shared a photo he posted on his Instagram of a police tent on a ramp leading to the building's carpark. The post has since been removed.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted on March 3, 2023 at about 9.35pm for assistance along Jalan Besar.

An Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing.

Man found dead at atrium of Cuppage Plaza

Last month, a video clip circulated on social media of a 62-year-old man lying motionless on the ground at the atrium of Cuppage Plaza.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said then that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 5 Koek Road at 6.30pm that day.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

