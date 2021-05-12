Woman, 27, dies after falling from Tan Tock Seng Hospital

A 27-year-old woman died after she fell from level six of Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) on Wednesday (May 12), the hospital said in a Facebook post.
She was an outpatient on follow-up care. Prior to the incident, she had attended a clinic appointment accompanied by her family.
CCTV footage showed that the woman had climbed over the railing on level six of the medical centre before she jumped off. She was subsequently found lying at the escalator lobby on basement two.
Medical staff attended to her immediately and took her to the hospital's emergency department.
"Despite our efforts, [she] had later succumbed to her injuries," TTSH said.
The hospital added that a doctor and medical social worker are currently offering support to the deceased's family.
"Our heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to her family. We will continue to render assistance to the family during this difficult period."
Police investigations are still ongoing.
SINGAPORE HELPLINES
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
- Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
- Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
rainercheung@asiaone.com