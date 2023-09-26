Woman, 29, found dead outside kitchen window of Bukit Batok flat

A 29-year-old woman was found hanging outside the kitchen window of a flat in Bukit Batok on Monday (Sept 25).

A video circulating on social media showed SCDF officers trying to bring the motionless body down from the third floor of Block 104 Bukit Batok Central.

Several netizens speculated that the woman was a foreign domestic helper.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Tuesday (Sept 26), the SCDF said that they received a call for assistance at around 6.20am.

"SCDF used safety ropes to secure the person and lowered her to the second floor," said SCDF. "The person was then brought into the second floor unit through its kitchen window".

SCDF added that the person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the case of unnatural death.

"Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Police investigations are ongoing."

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

