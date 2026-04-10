Woman, 30, charged after she allegedly had sex with 15-year-old boy multiple times in Yishun flat

A woman who allegedly had sex with an underaged boy multiple times in October last year was charged in court on Thursday (April 9).

Foo Jin Wen, 30, faces two counts of sexual penetration involving a minor as the boy was 15 years old at the time.

She allegedly had sex with the boy four times within the month in a HDB flat in Yishun.

He also allegedly sexually penetrated her in the same unit that month, The Straits Times reported.

Court documents did not disclose how the woman was linked to the underage boy.

Foo's next court mention will be on May 7.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com