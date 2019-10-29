Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

A 50-inch TV came crashing down a condominium building in Pasir Ris on Monday (Oct 29) afternoon.

It was tossed out of a 10th-floor unit by a woman who was said to be facing relationship problems, Shin Min Daily News reported.

"The TV landed on the walkway, and parts of it flew onto a balcony on the second floor," a 34-year-old resident told the Chinese daily.

He also heard a child's loud cries from above.

The resident was about to have a barbecue with his family when they were startled by the crash. The affected area was later cordoned off for safety.

According to the Chinese daily, the unit is occupied by a single mum and her two-year-old child, who moved into the condominium about a year ago.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that a child was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital that day.

Meanwhile, the police said a 31-year-old woman was arrested for a case of rash act as well as a drug-related offence.

Investigations are ongoing.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

