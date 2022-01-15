Woman, 33, dies after allegedly falling from Whampoa HDB block

A woman died on Friday (Jan 14) after she allegedly fell from height in Whampoa.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that it received a call for assistance at 5.15pm that day and manually rescued the woman from the roof of a covered walkway at Block 34 Whampoa West.
In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the 33-year-old woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a semi-conscious condition. She subsequently died of her injuries.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.
Police investigations are ongoing.
SINGAPORE HELPLINES
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
- Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
- Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928
- Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078
- Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg
- Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788
