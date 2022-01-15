Woman, 33, dies after allegedly falling from Whampoa HDB block

A woman died on Friday (Jan 14) after she allegedly fell from height in Whampoa.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that it received a call for assistance at 5.15pm that day and manually rescued the woman from the roof of a covered walkway at Block 34 Whampoa West.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the 33-year-old woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a semi-conscious condition. She subsequently died of her injuries.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

