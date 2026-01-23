Woman, 37, taken to hospital unconscious after alleged hit-and-run in Jurong West

A woman was taken to hospital unconscious after an alleged hit-and-run incident in Jurong West on Friday (Jan 23).

In an image posted on Xiaohongshu, a crowd can be seen on a grass patch along the side road, providing assistance to a person on the ground.

According to the poster, the person appears to be unconscious and is believed to have been hit while crossing the road near a bus stop.

The poster also alleged that the car involved had stopped briefly before driving off, and the witnesses were not able to capture the vehicle's licence plate number.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they were alerted to to a hit-and-run accident involving a car and a pedestrian at about 7.25am along Jurong West Avenue 4.

A 37-year-old female pedestrian was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The police added that the driver of the car had left the scene before they arrived and efforts to locate the driver are underway. Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the comments section, several netizens noted that the road was known for speeding cars, while others suggested that the woman may have been jaywalking.

"The road signs clearly say to slow down, but cars still speed. This happened to me once too, and I was almost hit. Drivers don’t look out for people, and if I hadn’t run a few steps faster, I'm sure they would have knocked me down too," said one user.

Another user, who recognised the road, said it is likely near a school: "Yes, it happened near my child's school. I hope the woman is safe."

Another commenter stressed the importance of crossing at traffic lights, saying: "Everyone, please remember to use the crosswalk at traffic lights. This spot is just 30 metres from the intersection, but most people still jaywalk directly across the road."

