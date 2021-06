A 38-year-old woman was found dead at Laguna Park condominium on Monday morning (June 7).

The police said that they were alerted to the incident at Block 5000C Marine Parade Road at 7.05am.

The woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

A man told Stomp that he saw a blue tent, three police cars and an ambulance at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

mardhiahhaslan@asiaone.com