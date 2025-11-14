Arrested in 5 separate vice raids in 3 different places, woman sentenced to 19 weeks' jail

A 39-year-old woman was sentenced to 19 weeks' jail on Wednesday (Nov 12) after being arrested for vice activities.

Du Chaomei (transliteration) was arrested in five separate raids across three locations and granted bail four times before being sentenced.

She faced a total of seven charges under the Women's Charter and the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Du pleaded guilty to three of the charges on Nov 12, with the remaining charges taken into consideration during sentencing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Du, a Chinese national, worked as a receptionist for a prostitution ring, handling payments, taking orders, and directing customers.

Charge sheets revealed that Du was first charged on July 4, 2024, at about 1.10 pm at 251A Geylang Road, where she had used a remote communication service with a Singapore link to organise sexual services for payment.

She did so by communicating with various individuals in Singapore via WhatsApp to discuss the price, arrange and manage these services.

Arrested twice at the same location

After being released on bail on July 5, Du went on to work at the front counter of another parlour at 617 Balestier Road, where she was arrested and charged a second time on Sept 6, 2024.

She was released on bail again two days later.

On Nov 22, 2024, at about 8.25pm, the same parlour was raided, and Du was found there along with five men and eight woman.

She was charged a third time but granted bail the following day.

On Aug 7, 2025, at about 3.40 pm, Du was arrested at 443 MacPherson Road and charged for the fourth time.

There were seven other women and five men inside the premises at the time.

Her fifth arrest took place on Aug 25, during which she was reportedly responsible for operating 10 mobile phones.

According to the charge sheets, anyone who keeps, manages, or assists in the management of a brothel shall be guilty of an offence.

Those found guilty may face a fine of up to $100,000, imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both, while repeat offenders may be liable to a fine of up to $150,000, imprisonment for up to 7 years, or both.

During sentencing, the prosecutor had argued that Du was a key figure in the prostitution ring and recommended a jail term of 19 to 22 weeks, reported Shin Min Daily News.

