Woman, 40, allegedly scammed over $48,500 from prospective tenants

A 40-year-old woman is suspected to be behind a series of rental scams, allegedly cheating at least 32 victims of $48,500.

Multiple police reports were lodged between March 2024 and July 2025 over the scam, which hooked victims through online advertisements for rooms at a residential block along Segar Road in Bukit Panjang.

In a statement on Thursday (Oct 2), the police said the woman collected deposits ranging from $300 to $3,600 from the prospective tenants.

But after receiving the money via cash or bank transfers, she allegedly cancelled the rental agreements.

She was arrested on July 17 after police officers established her identity.

Preliminary investigations indicate that she is allegedly involved in at least 32 similar rental scams cases, with victims losing more than $48,500 collectively.

She will be charged on Friday (Oct 3) with cheating, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years' jail and a fine.

Home seekers are reminded to not make any advance payment until the tenancy is confirmed, and to pay the rental deposit and rent by cheque or bank transfer for documentary proof.

Tenants should visit the property to confirm its existence, check its condition and look for potential signs of subletting, as well as verify the identities of the dealer and their relationship to the property.

Members of the public with any information relating to such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit an online report at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

