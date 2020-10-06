Woman, 42, charged for verbally abusing, spitting at KFC service staff

A 42-year-old Singaporean woman was charged in court today (June 10) for abusive behaviour and non-compliance of safe distancing measures during the circuit breaker.

In video clips circulating on social media, Lin Si Ting was seen pulling down her mask, verbally abusing and spitting at a service staff at a KFC outlet at NEX shopping centre on April 22.

She had shouted: "Wait for you to die, wait for your whole family to die."

Lin was reported to have had an argument with the fast-food outlet staff after she was told to wait for her order.

Although she left before the police arrived at the scene, the police established her identity and subsequently arrested her on April 24.

PHOTO: Video screengrabs

The woman was charged for several offences:

- Intentional harassment under Section 3(2) of the Protection from Harassment Act

- Use of criminal force under Section 352 of the Penal Code

- Breach of safe distancing measures under regulation 3A(1)(a) of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measure) (Control Order) Regulations 2020

The police said they take a serious view of such abusive and irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current Covid-19 situation.

"Everyone should play their part by being socially responsible, observing good personal hygiene, and being considerate to others, especially to service staff who continue to serve the public to the best of their efforts during this difficult period," they added.

If found guilty of intentional harassment, she may face a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Using criminal force is punishable by a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

For breaching Covid-19 control orders, she may face a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

lamminlee@asiaone.com