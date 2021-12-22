Woman, 48, dies after being found motionless near Upper Bukit Timah Road's forested area

A 48-year-old woman has died after she was found unconscious at the forested area along Upper Bukit Timah Road last Sunday (Dec 19).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that they received a call for assistance at Bukit Timah Hill around 12.50pm, where they conveyed the unconscious woman to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

She was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Police Force said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are currently ongoing.

According to The Straits Times, a concrete slab had fallen on the woman. The incident took place on state land near Bukit Batok Nature Park, located opposite Bukit Timah Hill.

In April, the Singapore Land Authority advised members of the public to take precautions if they intend to hike on unmarked trails that cut through state land, which are not managed for recreation and public access.

