Woman, 50, nabbed after attempted armed robbery at restaurant along Thomson Road

SINGAPORE — A 50-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in an attempted armed robbery at a restaurant along Thomson Road.

In a statement, the police said they were alerted to the incident at 9.34am on Aug 29.

The woman allegedly used a knife taken from the restaurant's table and tried to rob a customer.

But she left empty-handed after the restaurant's staff intervened.

When the police arrived at the restaurant, they established the woman's identity through inquiries and with the aid of police cameras and CCTV footage. They arrested her within nine hours and seized the knife as a case exhibit.

The woman will be charged on Aug 30 with attempted armed robbery. If convicted, she faces a jail term of two to seven years.

The police said: "Members of the public who encounter such cases are advised to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call the police as soon as possible."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.