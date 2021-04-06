Woman, 53, arrested after allegedly throwing sand at woman's face in Ya Kun

A peaceful dine in at Ya Kun Kaya Toast was rudely interrupted when a 53-year-old woman allegedly threw sand on a young woman, leading to a quarrel at the counter.

The incident took place on March 31 at the outlet located in Raffles City Shopping Mall. The police told Stomp they were alerted at 2.34pm regarding a dispute at the mall.

A video of the incident was shared on Facebook, where a young woman wearing black was seen shouting at the older woman dressed in green, protected behind the counter.

Some netizens had thought that the young woman was verbally abusing the cafe staff as she was yelling profanities and shouting for the older woman to "come out!"

In the video, she was also heard saying: "You dare to pour thing on me you don't dare to come out ah!"

One uniformed employee attempted to de-escalate the tense situation and spoke to the young woman's male companion.

However, in a second video on Facebook, the woman in green appeared to have provoked the young woman.

The pair were having their meal when the woman in green suddenly approached them, said a netizen who identified himself as the young woman's friend.

After the police were alerted to the incident, the older woman tried to leave as security and eatery staff stopped her. She was heard saying repeatedly: "You don't have the right to detain me, you know."

The woman was subsequently apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

alexanderkt@asiaone.com