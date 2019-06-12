Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

A 53-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Geylang Lorong 18 on Thursday (Dec 5).

Hotel staff noticed something was amiss when the woman didn't check out on the day she was meant to do so, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

They went to look for her in her room and found that she had hung herself. Upon the discovery of the body, hotel staff immediately called the police.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the deceased was a permanent resident who had checked into the hotel on Nov 27 and was due to check out on Dec 5.

Three police vehicles and a CSI van were spotted near the hotel's vicinity. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

After spending three hours at the scene, officers with a bag of items. The body was taken away by a police hearse shortly after.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death and said that investigations are ongoing.

