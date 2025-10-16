Woman, 56, dies after falling from height at Jewel Changi Airport

A 56-year-old woman died after an incident at Jewel Changi Airport on Thursday (Oct 16) afternoon.

She is believed to have fallen from a height.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance at about 1.55pm from 78 Airport Boulevard.

The woman was subsequently taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police said that the woman was unconscious when she was taken to the hospital where she subsequently died.

Investigations are ongoing.

'We are deeply saddened'

In a TikTok uploaded by sgseewhatsee, a woman can be seen administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a person lying on the ground of Jewel.

A few people dressed in black, likely staff members from the mall, are also seen barricading the area.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, Lee Ching Wern, chief executive officer of Jewel Changi Airport Development, said that Jewel is working closely with the authorities to provide their full support for investigations.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred and extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," he said.

[[nid:724049]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com