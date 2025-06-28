Woman, 56, found dead at foot of HDB block in Clementi

A 56-year-old woman was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Clementi on Friday (June 27).

Photos of the scene on Xiaohongshu, also known as Rednote, showed that a portion of the walkway next to Block 441A had been cordoned off by the police.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 441A Clementi Avenue 3 at 10.50am on June 27, where a woman was found lying motionless.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

