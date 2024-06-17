Woman, 70, arrested following pickpocketing cases in Yishun market

SINGAPORE - A 70-year-old woman was arrested on June 15 over a series of pickpocketing cases at a market and food centre in Yishun Ring Road.

Preliminary investigations found the woman allegedly picked wallets from people who had their bags unzipped, took the cash, and then disposed of the wallets in the vicinity, said the police in a statement on June 16.

Between July 24, 2023, and June 13, 2024, the police received several reports from victims claiming that their wallets were missing in the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road.

Through images from closed-circuit television and police cameras, as well as ground inquiries, officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the woman and arrested her on June 15.

The woman is also believed to be involved in other similar offences, said the police.

She will be charged in court on June 17 with theft, they said. The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

People are advised to safeguard their belongings and to be vigilant against pickpockets, said the police, who also offered these reminders:

Look after your belongings at all times

Be cautious when approached by strangers who try to get very close to you

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery to crowded places

Ensure your bag is closed at all times and sling it in front of your body

Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket

Dial 999 for urgent assistance

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.