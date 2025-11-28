Woman, 78, dies in Jurong accident; driver arrested

A 78-year-old woman was killed in a car accident in Jurong West on Thursday (Nov 27) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to an accident along Jurong West Street 92 at 8.30am and one person was subsequently taken to National University Hospital.

The police said in response to queries that the elderly female pedestrian subsequently died at the hospital.

Photos on Facebook page SGRV Front Man show the victim lying along the road with a trolley some distance away. A red car had stopped facing the opposite direction at the side of the road.

The police have arrested a 47-year-old male car driver for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:725941]]

