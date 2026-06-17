'Angry and frustrated': Woman accuses man of livestreaming her on MRT train

A woman has raised privacy concerns after alleging that a man was livestreaming on an MRT train with his phone camera pointed in her direction.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the 24-year-old account executive, who wished to be known only as Xu, said the incident occurred on Monday (June 15) at around 8.27pm.

"I had just entered Singapore from Johor Bahru and boarded the MRT train at Tuas Link station, and only started noticing the man when the train was approaching Gul Circle station," she said.

While Xu could not be certain she was the intended subject of the livestream, she said the experience left her feeling uncomfortable.

"I can't fully say he's filming me, but the feeling of being in the view of a stranger's camera was really uncomfortable."

Sharing her experience in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Xu said she had recorded the incident, which showed a man wearing a headset holding up his phone.

The man could occasionally be seen glancing in her direction and appeared unbothered, smiling slightly at times.

Towards the end of the video, Xu said she decided to take a closer look at the man's phone to see what he was doing and saw that was livestreaming, with the camera pointed at where she had been seated.

"I was very angry at myself and felt frustrated. I really felt like I was being recorded without my consent," said Xu, adding that she has since filed a police report.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Xu said she hopes to raise awareness of such situations on public transport.

"Sometimes, even when we are doing nothing, we may still end up being captured on someone else's camera. That's why I believe it's important to stay alert and protect ourselves," she added.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com