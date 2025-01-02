Woman accuses alleged maid of slapping child at Kinex Mall, calls police

A woman has penned an open letter to a boy's parents, after allegedly witnessing their domestic helper slapping him.

The incident occurred at Kinex Mall located at Tanjong Katong last Saturday evening (Dec 28), according to a post submitted to the Complaint Singapore Instagram page on Thursday.

"Hi mummy/daddy, if this is your helper, I just want to let you know that my family witnessed her slapping your son (wearing red) yesterday," the user wrote, stating that it happened after they had just arrived at the indoor playground Wan To Play Space at about 6.50pm.

She alleged that the boy had pushed the helper out of mischief, to which the helper swiftly retaliated.

"She quickly turned around and gave him a very hard loud slap at his neck/face," added the eyewitness who shared that the helper had "probably missed" his face.

The eyewitness stated that she then voiced her displeasure and shock that the other woman had hit the child before leaving the area.

"I purposely said very loudly that I was shocked she hit the child, so that she would realise people were watching and stop her abuse," according to a submission made to citizen journalism site, Stomp.

She added that while she'd wanted to confront the helper she was worried that the latter would "hurt the child more after that".

Police report made

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the eyewitness, surnamed He, recalled that the boy did not cry after the slap but just looked at the helper with a dazed expression.

Her husband, who also witnessed the incident, then took a photo of the helper.

He, 35, told Shin Min that the helper looked embarrassed but continued to berate the child, telling the boy off for pushing her before stating that she "wants to quit working for your family".

She added: "I was super shocked to see [the incident] (it's super loud) because I would never allow my helper to lay a finger on my child no matter what...

"And if she could do that in public, I'm not sure what she would do behind closed doors."

He told Shin Min that she later made a police report.

"I feel the employer should know when such things happen. Many netizens stated that I should make a police report, so I did," she stated.

'No one should hit a helpless child'

According to Shin Min, He's original post on Facebook had garnered over 300 comments and 600 shares.

It has also been reposted on other sites and social media platforms.

Some netizens reportedly questioned if He was overly sensitive as other shoppers pictured in the background did not appear to have noticed the commotion. Others, however, shared He's sentiment that the alleged maid should not have hit the child.

He reiterated when interviewed by Shin Min: "Even if she's not the maid, no one should hit a helpless child who's unable to fight back. She added that the helper should talk to the parents if she's unhappy.

In her post, she also urged other parents to not "blindly trust your helpers" and to "check in with your children if aunty is treating them right".

