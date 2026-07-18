Woman accuses Grab driver of monitoring stocks on phone, driving erratically with her baby on board

A mother has taken to TikTok to share her concerns about a Grab Taxi driver she had ridden with alongside her baby, accusing him of driving erratically while checking his phone.

User Runnyeqqs posted a short clip of the taxi ride she took with her "newborn" on Thursday (July 16), accusing the taxi driver of being visibly distracted and "repeatedly checking stock market updates and switching between apps on his phone".

"He failed to maintain his lane and braked inconsistently, including two instances of emergency braking that nearly caused a collision with the car in front of us," she added.

She wrote further that, after contacting Grab Singapore about the incident, they responded that the man had received a warning and a strike to his account, and she received $5 in GrabPay credit "as a 'service recovery' gesture, effectively a full refund of the fare".

However, Runnyeqqs does not feel that Grab's response was proportionate to the severity of the situation.

"This was a road safety incident involving reckless, distracted driving with an infant in the vehicle — not a minor service issue," she concluded.

"I'm concerned this driver remains on the road and could put other passengers, especially those travelling with young children, at serious risk."

AsiaOne has reached out to Runnyeqqs and Grab for comment.

@runnyeqqs Last week, I took a Grabtaxi with my newborn. Throughout the trip, the driver was visibly distracted — repeatedly checking stock market updates and switching between apps on his phone. He failed to maintain his lane and braked inconsistently, including two instances of emergency braking that nearly caused a collision with the car in front of us. @Grab Singapore response was that the driver received a warning, a strike was recorded on his profile, and I was given SGD 5.00 in GrabPay credit as a “service recovery” gesture, effectively a full refund of the fare. This does not feel proportionate to what happened. This was a road safety incident involving reckless, distracted driving with an infant in the vehicle — not a minor service issue. I’m concerned this driver remains on the road and could put other passengers, especially those traveling with young children, at serious risk. #grab #fyp #dangerous #foryoupage #foryourpage ♬ original sound - Runnyeqqs

Some netizens were outraged by the incident, saying unsafe drivers should be taken off the road.

"I would tell him to stop checking his phone immediately or stop the car," one comment read. "If he continues, I will report him to TP (Traffic Police) or LTA (Land Transport Authority).

"This kind of driver should not be on the road. He is high risk to all other road users."

Other unsympathetic netizens accused Runnyeqqs of making the post as she wanted more than $5.

Some questioned Runnyeqqs, saying she should not have taken a private-hire vehicle with a young child under one. She responded that she had booked a taxi through Grab.

Taxis are legally exempted from child safety seat requirements in Singapore.

"So what, it's just like reading the Waze [map]," a netizen wrote.

Another responded: "Waze guides you along... you need not keep [looking at] the phone, a glance will do.

"And no need to touch the phone either. What a rubbish comparison."

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drimac@asiaone.com