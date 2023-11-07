Woman aghast after paying 10 cents for takeaway cup lid at Jurong cafe, says cashier was 'misleading'

In wanting to get a cup lid for her hot beverage, a woman was charged an additional 10 cents for a "takeaway lid" at a Jurong East cafe.

Upset that the cashier also did not mentioned the extra charge for the lid, Koh Shu Zhen took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore yesterday (Nov 6) evening, pointing out that "even bigger cafes like Ya Kun Kaya Toast doesn't charge customers $0.10 for lid".

She and her friend had visited the Coffeeman cafe, located at the Devan Nair Institute, and ordered two cups of teh at around 3.20pm on Nov 6.

According to Koh, the cashier had reportedly asked her and her friend whether they wanted to "cover" their drinks, instead of asking if they would like to take away their beverages.

"It's not about $0.10 or not, it's about misleading the consumer," she wrote.

All the drinks in that cafe were served in takeaway cups, said Koh.

Koh, 34, told AsiaOne that she "felt cheated and pissed" as the cashier "only asked me whether or not to cover, and didn't mention about any charges [sic]".

She added that she only noticed the extra charge when her friend was checking through the receipt, and did not approach the staff to ask about the charge as she had already consumed her beverage.

While her order receipt displays a 10-cent charge for one takeaway lid, Koh clarified that both their beverages were capped.

"We both don't mind the lid but if we knew we're being charged, we'll reject the request," she explained.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Coffeeman cafe for more information.

