Woman allegedly causes nuisance at stranger's funeral, randomly hugs people at food court

SINGAPORE - A woman was charged with being a public nuisance after she allegedly shouted and cried near a funeral, and on another occasion tried to hug patrons and staff at a food court.

Goh Mei Chi, 46, faces two charges of being a public nuisance, and one charge each of drunkenness in public and committing a rash act causing hurt.

She is alleged to have been drunk in a coffee shop at Pioneer Mall at about 10.30pm on May 9, 2022, causing annoyance to patrons by throwing and breaking plates.

Less than three weeks later, on May 28, she was in a foodcourt at Gek Poh Shopping Centre at around 9.45pm when she allegedly caused annoyance by talking loudly and trying to hug the patrons and staff.

On Aug 24, 2022, she was at the void deck of a block in Boon Lay Drive at around 11.35pm when she allegedly caused annoyance to funeral attendees by shouting and crying near the proceedings.

She was charged in January with these offences.

On Wednesday, she was handed a fresh charge for a rash act causing hurt. She is alleged to have committed the offence on Feb 12 while out on bail. Further details of the charge were not immediately available.

According to court records, she has made an application to the Public Defender’s Office for help with legal proceedings.

The office, launched in 2022 as a department under the Ministry of Law, was established to enhance access to justice for vulnerable people through the provision of criminal defence aid.

Goh has been offered bail of $15,000, and her case is expected to be heard again on April 12.

If convicted of public nuisance, she may be fined up to $2,000 per charge.

