Woman allegedly left Louis Vuitton paper bag containing $30k cash in Tada ride but driver says he didn't see it

A woman is in distress after losing a Louis Vuitton (LV) paper bag containing $30,000 in cash, two Thai gold amulets, a pair of LV earrings, and her phone's charging cable.

The Stomp contributor had booked a ride with Tada from Sengkang to go to Golden Mile Complex, where she runs a branded goods store, on Tuesday (Nov 8).

She told Stomp she arrived at about 10.20am but at 10.33am, she realised she had forgotten the bag after meeting her customer.

"The LV earrings were for my customer and I had just put them, the money, the amulets, my charging cable, and a free perfume sample together in the same bag.

"I put the bag near my seat and when I alighted, I forgot to bring it with me," she said.

"But when I called the driver he said he did not see my bag in the car even though it was just 13 minutes ago."

She then proceeded to call Tada at 10.40am and at 10.50am, she called the police before making a police report.

"After I made the police report, I tried calling the driver again hoping that maybe he would think to return my money and bag to me but he didn't and started talking angrily to me.

"I just said ok, let the police take care of it."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

When asked why she was carrying so much money with her, the Stomp contributor said she wanted to transfer the money to Thailand to order an amulet.

"I am very worried now because it's a lot of money," she said.

"If yesterday did not happen, I could have bought more branded goods from Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton for my store.

