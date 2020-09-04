Woman allegedly threatens suicide after quarrel with mum, arrested after 6-hour stand-off in Toa Payoh

A 50-year-old woman who allegedly threatened suicide after a quarrel with her adoptive mother was arrested on Wednesday (Sept 2) after a stand-off at Block 107 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, police confirmed.

According to an 8world report, the woman had been arguing with her mother since 12pm that day.

The woman, who remains unnamed, then reportedly locked herself and her mother in the flat and threatened suicide.

The police said they were alerted to the situation at 1.02 pm.

Over 10 police officers, five Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers and two Special Operations Command vehicles were seen at the scene, an eyewitness told the Chinese daily.

Officers from the SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were also spotted on the roof of the block.

The foot of the block was cordoned off and an inflatable safety life air pack was set up.

The six-hour stand-off came to an end when police officers forced open the door and arrested the woman under the Mental Health Act.

No one was injured, the police said.

According to the pair's neighbours, the daughter frequently threw things around and argued with her mother.

"The daughter is usually responsible for taking care of her mother, but she spends a lot and can be unstable. The mother was once so angry that she threw her daughter’s belongings away. It got so bad that social workers visited to mediate,” one neighbour revealed to Lianhe Wanbao.

Her daughter has had mental health issues since she was a teenager, the mother told 8world in an interview after the commotion.

Although her daughter's condition improved after seeking professional help, this is not the first time she has had such an episode, the mother said, adding that she was "used to it".

Nevertheless, the two of them have a good relationship and she forgives her daughter, the mother, who is in her eighties, added.

Her daughter is actually the biological child of a former colleague, she shared. She officially adopted her as a child when her family was not able to care for her.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

kimberlylim@asiaone.com