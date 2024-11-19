Woman and 2-year-old boy taken to hospital after car rammed into taxi along CTE

Two taxi passengers, a 31-year-old woman and a two-year-old boy, were rushed to hospital after an accident involving two cars and a taxi on the Central Expressway (CTE) last Sunday (Nov 17).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police said they were alerted to the accident, which occurred in the direction of the Seletar Expressway after Cairnhill Road exit, at about 8.35pm that night.

Three others were assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, said the SCDF. One of them, a 27-year-old driver, is assisting with investigations.



In a video shared on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page, the Trans-Cab taxi is seen driving in the rightmost lane of the four-lane CTE tunnel moments before getting rear-ended by a red car that cut across two lanes.

The taxi is sent spinning across the four lanes from the impact of the collision and crashes into the wall on the opposite side of the tunnel.

The red car continues swerving and rams into the right wall of the tunnel, forcing its bonnet open. It continues moving down the lane before colliding with the wall again and grinding to a halt.

It is unclear which is the second car involved in the accident from the video.

AsiaOne has reached out to Trans-Cab for additional information.

Police investigations are ongoing.

