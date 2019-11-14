Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

A woman and her son were found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve on Thursday (Nov 14) morning.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the body of the 41-year-old Japanese woman was found near a car, while the body of her five-year-old child was found inside the vehicle.

Paramedics pronounced both individuals dead at the scene.

The incident took place along Lorong Sesuai, which is believed to be a restricted area.

The police have classified the case as unnatural death and mentioned that investigations are ongoing.

editor@asiaone.com