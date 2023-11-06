Woman and baby found dead at foot of Eunos HDB block

SINGAPORE – A 33-year-old woman and a one-year-old infant were found dead at the foot of a Housing Board flat in Eunos on Sunday afternoon.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to the fall at Block 35 Eunos Crescent at about 12.40pm.

The woman and the baby were found lying motionless and were pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

It is believed that the pair are mother and daughter, reported Chinese-language news outlet Lianhe Zaobao.

An eyewitness told Zaobao he saw that two people had fallen from the building when he left his flat after hearing a loud noise.

The woman had fallen face first to the ground, while the child was still wearing a diaper, he added.

Zaobao reported that two blue tents were spotted at the scene.

The police went to a unit on the fourth floor, believed to be where the pair lived prior to their deaths, to conduct investigations.

Based on preliminary findings, the police do not suspect foul play.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.