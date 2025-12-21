'Not all heroes wear underwear outside': Woman and baby show support for garbage collector dad, warms netizens' hearts

A video of a woman bringing her baby to greet her garbage collector father as a show of support has touched the hearts of netizens.

In the clip, posted on Dec 11, TikTok user and content creator Humancatt showed herself holding up her seven-month-old girl as her dad on a garbage truck passes by.

In the caption to the video, she wrote: "Today, husband is around our area, so I ran down to show Qaseh how hard baba is working!

"I make sure Qaseh grows up being proud of her baba."

Speaking to AsiaOne on Sunday (Dec 21), Humancatt, whose real name is Nora, said her husband will text her whenever he is around the area.

"We will try to come down to show our support and to let him know we are here for him," said Nora, 33, who works as a minder in child protection services.

Her short clip has evidently struck a chord with netizens, having been viewed over 280,000 times and amassing over 320 comments.

Many commended Nora for how she is raising her daughter and for sharing her husband's occupation with pride.

"Proud of you sister. No wife should feel shame of any job which is legal and can feed the family," wrote a commenter.

Another stated: "Please tell your husband that everyone has thanked him personally and really appreciate his efforts to keep the country clean. Not all heroes wear underwear outside!"

"This was the most wholesome video I needed for the entire week," said local internet personality Fauzzi Azzhar.

However, there have been detractors as well, Nora revealed.

In a subsequent video posted on Dec 15, she highlighted one negative comment by a user: "Study hard baby so you don't end up like your dad".

Nora responded to the comment in the caption: "What's the point of studying hard when you lack empathy [and] humility?

"Just because someone is working the jobs that no one wants to work in, you put them down in such a way."

'He works to make our lives comfortable'

Nora told AsiaOne her husband switched to his waste truck attendant job just three weeks ago. He was previously working as a flower deliveryperson.

Stating that her husband, Muhammad Darwiss, 31, had completed his education, she explained that he decided to change jobs so as to provide a more stable income for her and their only child.

"We waited five years to have her, so we want the best for her," said Nora.

She added: "We are trying to educate our daughter to be humble, to see her dad's sacrifices and to respect everyone, be it [a] cleaner [or a] doctor.

To the detractors, Nora said: "I wish that people are more kind and just respect each other."

Responding to another commenter who shared that she feels ashamed about revealing her husband's job, Nora said she dares to share it as "no matter what, he works to make our lives comfortable".

Another wrote: "It's a job, a decent job. some may say is smelly etc... but it's a job. no shame on [sic] any of it."

To this, Nora replied: "So far my husband smells good!"

