Woman and five-week-old baby found dead at foot of Bedok HDB block

A 35-year-old woman and a five-week-old baby were found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Bedok yesterday (Oct 29).

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 81, Bedok North Road at 5.47pm.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the pair, who are believed to be mother and daughter, were found lying motionless at the foot of the block and pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

