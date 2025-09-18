Woman appeals for eyewitnesses after husband injured in hit-and-run along SLE

A woman is appealing for eyewitnesses after her husband was involved in a hit-and-run accident along Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Monday (Sept 15).

Speaking to AsiaOne, the woman, who wished to be known only as Nurtasha, said that her husband was riding his motorcycle to work when the accident happened.

She added the incident had occurred on the SLE towards Tampines, near Woodlands Exit 12, while it was raining.

"My husband works as a document delivery man and was riding along the right-hand lane when he signalled left to exit the expressway," said the 39-year-old corporate secretary.

Nurtasha added that, at that moment, a bus was in the left lane, signalling right to enter the highway.

"My husband had slowed down to give way before he was side-swiped from behind on his left by a vehicle believed to be white or beige," she said.

"The impact threw him off his bike... The driver did not stop and fled the scene immediately."

She added that due to the impact, her husband suffered a serious injury to his left foot.

"My husband had to undergo surgery, during which screws and metal plates were inserted. The procedure took four hours, and he will be unable to walk for the next six weeks," said Nurtasha.

His motorcycle also sustained visible damage on the left side.

'Kind rider who stopped to help'

Nurtasha also expressed her gratitude to a helpful rider and a doctor who pulled over to assist her husband.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the kind rider who stopped to help my husband, and also to another driver — a doctor — who rendered immediate assistance," she said.

"The doctor even stayed with him and performed a quick medical check on his head and heart until the ambulance arrived."

The couple are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage from around that time and location to come forward.

"Any information, no matter how small, could greatly help in identifying the driver involved," said Nurtasha.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a car and a motorcycle along SLE towards Central Expressway at around 11.10am.

A 59-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Woodlands Health Campus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

