Woman appeals for witness to ECP accident that left husband with cracked skull

With Father's Day drawing near, many families are gearing up to celebrate. Unfortunately, this family has to deal with a heartbreaking reality.

Their father, Muhammad Syahid Bin Supari, is currently in the hospital after sustaining severe brain injuries from a motorcycle accident on June 17.

According to his wife Madam Yani's Facebook update, the accident took place around 1.30pm at the section of East Coast Parkway (ECP), towards the town area after Still Road South Exit.

Unconscious and suffered from cracked skull

Madame Yani did not give many details, she only said that it had been raining then and Syahid was found in a nearby canal following the accident.

Thankfully someone spotted Syahid and saved him, she said. He could have drowned otherwise.

However, he sustained serious injuries when found: A cracked skull and a bleeding brain.

Wife appeals for more information

To get to the bottom of the matter, Yani appealed to the public via her Facebook post, hoping that anyone with information regarding her husband's accident will contact her.

"We just need to find out if anything else happen cause his injuries is too much from a self skid situation [sic]," she wrote in response to a potential witness.

Another Facebook user reached out and asked if Yani's husband rode a red ADV or adventure bike, in which she later confirmed.

Hopefully, this could aid witnesses in coming forward to report what they have seen, if any.

Kind soul who saved husband found

Md Irwan Khan, a family member of Syahid took to his Facebook to share an update on June 18.

He shared a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation between Yani and the kind soul who had saved her husband.

In their Whatsapp conversation, the man said he and his wife were en route to pick their children up from school that day. They were driving on ECP then and saw Syahid's motorcycle skid across the road.

In the message, the man who assisted Madame Yani's husband said her husband was "unconscious when [he] found him but breathing." They immediately called for an ambulance and the police.

The man said he has been working with the police and providing them as much information as possible.

In the message, Yani has requested footage from the man's dashcam, if he has one.

Reminds all riders to keep safe, think of family

In her post, Yani also asked for all to pray for her husband. She too prayed fervently for protection for her family.

She expressed that while it is a challenging time for her and her family, she accepts "the reality". Her wish is only for her husband to wake up and recover from this ordeal.

"I'm not strong… I need my husband," wrote Yani in Malay. She said her child has also been crying because of his father's condition.

Yani pleads for riders out there to not brave the rain and risk their own safety - as much as they are striving hard to earn an income.

Having gone through such an incident, she seeks to remind them to think of family at home.

Those with any information regarding the accident is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

