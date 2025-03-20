Woman arrested after injuring 3 men at People's Park Complex; chopper seized

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday (March 19) night after allegedly attacking three men at People's Park Complex in Chinatown.

The incident occurred at a food stall located on the first floor of the complex, reported 8world.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the men were employees at Gulixiang Cooked Food.

An 8world reporter who arrived at the scene following the incident observed bloodstains on the ground behind the counter with some areas covered with tissues.

Plastic bags, lids and cardboard were also strewn around the stall.

Police officers were later seen photographing a kitchen knife and vegetable knife as evidence.

According to 8world, the attacker and victims are not known to each other.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 8.45pm on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 41 and 30, were conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Another man was assessed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force for minor injuries but declined conveyance to hospital.

The police said they arrested a 37-year-old woman for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and seized a chopper as a case exhibit.

Investigations are ongoing.

