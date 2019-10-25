Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road

PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested for public nuisance after removing her clothes in an argument with a taxi driver at Middle Road in the early hours of Thursday morning (Oct 24).

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that has been circulating online. It has been masked by ROADS.sg's Facebook page administrators.

In the video, the woman is seen shouting and chasing after a man in a red T-shirt who is believed to be the cabby.

She points at him before inexplicably removing her dress and underwear in the middle of the road.

Another man approaches her and pulls up her panties while blocking her from chasing after the cabby again.

A witness shared his account of what happened with ROADS.sg.

According to him, he heard shouting across the street and saw the woman kicking the taxi.

He said he saw the woman chasing the cabby, scratching him, throwing punches and her handbag at him.

He wrote: "He didn't lay any hands on her (I saw his every effort of doing his best, respect him as a gentleman)."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance along Middle Road at about 2.11am.

"A 31-year-old woman was arrested for public nuisance," a police spokesman said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More about
public nuisance

TRENDING

Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Woman arrested after stripping off clothes in argument with cabby along Middle Road
Parent flamed online after complaints of pre-school releasing child 5 to 10 minutes early
Parent flamed online after complaints of pre-school releasing child 5 to 10 minutes early
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
Getting a driving license in Singapore - how much does it cost?
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
6-year-old Chinese girl left paralysed after dance teacher forced her into splits
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho&#039;s first grandson
Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Nothing is coming between Giddens Ko and chicken rice this time
Nothing is coming between Jiubadao and Tian Tian chicken rice this time

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
Watch: We challenge hot hawker Walter to climb a ship’s mast
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
Real life: &#039;The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy&#039;
Real life: 'The hardest part about getting breast cancer was terminating my pregnancy'

Home Works

How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
31-year-old man arrested after driving lorry against traffic in Geylang
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap

SERVICES