Woman arrested for stealing 2 bottles of facial products worth $736 from duty-free shop at Changi Airport

An Indonesian traveller allegedly filched two bottles of skincare products worth $736 from a duty free shop in the transit area of Changi Airport before heading for her flight.

But the 40-year-old woman's suspicious behaviour captured the attention of a sharp-eyed security officer who was viewing closed-circuit television footage.

After confirming items were indeed missing from the store, the officer made a police report. The alleged thief was arrested before her departure, with the stolen goods found on her.

In a news release on Wednesday (June 10), the police said the theft took place on May 31 at The Shila Duty Free store in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Officers from the Airport Police Division identified the suspect via ground enquiries and images from the CCTV cameras.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that she had concealed the items and left the store without making payment."

A photograph of the stolen items provided by the police show two tubs of eye creams from La Mer, a luxury skincare brand.

The woman will be charged in court on Thursday with theft.

If found guilty, she faces a jail term of up to seven years and/or a fine.

The police said they take shop theft cases seriously, and will continue to work closely with stakeholders to prevent and deter such crimes at Changi Airport.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com