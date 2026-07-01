46-year-old woman arrested after fire breaks out at Sembawang HDB flat

A 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital and subsequently arrested after a fire broke out at an HDB flat in Sembawang on Monday (June 30).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at Block 512 Wellington Circle at about 5.15pm.

SCDF said the fire, which involved a bedroom in a unit on the 10th floor, was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet.

A 46-year-old woman was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation and was subsequently arrested for mischief by fire.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media show flames and thick black smoke billowing from the window of a residential unit, with several SCDF emergency vehicles at the scene.

A crowd of onlookers was also seen gathered at the void deck as firefighters responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[[nid:738745]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com