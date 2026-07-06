Woman, 46, arrested for stabbing acquaintance in Bukit Merah

A 46-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her acquaintance at a HDB estate in Bukit Merah on Saturday (July 4).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received several calls for assistance on Saturday at around 7.40pm at 7 Kim Tian Place.

Upon arrival, police officers established that a 46-year-old woman had injured a 43-year-old woman with a knife, and that the two women knew each other.

The two women were reportedly in a relationship and had recently broken up, with the attacker going to her partner's home to confront her, according to Shin Min Daily News.

The duo's conflict turned aggressive and resulted in the alleged knife attack, in which the victim sustained injuries to her abdomen, back of the head, and wrist.

Bloodstains were also seen at the void deck of the HDB block where the dispute occurred, reported Shin Min.

The 46-year-old woman was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, and a knife was seized as case exhibit, said the police.

The authorities said that the 43-year-old victim was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:739556]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com