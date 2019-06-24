Woman arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes

PHOTO: Singapore Police Force
Malavika Menon
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old woman was arrested for using counterfeit $50 notes on 10 separate occasions, the police said on Sunday (June 23).

The police received several reports, between June 16 and 20, of counterfeit $50 dollars being used in convenience stores and retail outlets in the Hougang and Tampines estates.

After enquiries on the ground, the police arrested the woman at Hougang Avenue 2 at 9am on Sunday and seized several items including two $50 notes which are believed to be counterfeits, a printer, printing paper, stationery and $1,200.

The notes, which the woman is believed to have printed, was used to pay for items of low value, the police said.

The woman, who is also believed to be involved in a case of theft in dwelling in February, will be charged in court on Monday.

Those convicted for the offence of counterfeiting currency notes and those convicted for the offence of using counterfeit currency notes as genuine notes may be liable for a jail term of up to 20 years and may also be fined.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

