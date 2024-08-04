Woman assaulted by man in toilet at Joo Koon bus interchange; passer-by jumps in to help

What might have been a lovers' tiff turned nasty, after a woman was assaulted by a man in the toilet at Joo Koon Circle bus interchange.

The incident occurred on Thursday (Aug 1), at about 2.40pm, Shin Min Daily News reported. The man and woman are believed to be a couple.

An eyewitness who was in the area told Shin Min that he saw a cleaner running out of the female toilet, exclaiming that a woman was being beaten up.

The 36-year-old man, surnamed Liu, said that he and two security personnel went to investigate and saw a tattooed man hitting a woman.

"The woman was sitting on the floor with a bloodied nose while the man continued to hit and kick her. When she tried to get up, the man pulled her back and continued to hit her head," said Liu, adding that the woman was left with no choice but to scream for help.

Liu said the security personnel shouted at the man to stop from outside the toilet, but to no avail. He then rushed in to help.

The attacker continued to put up a struggle after Liu restrained him.

The man also claimed that he had underworld connections, said Liu. Due to his larger stature, Liu was able to subdue the man.

Liu told Shin Min that when police arrived, they pulled the man aside for questioning.

Police told AsiaOne that a 34-year-old woman was conveyed while conscious to the hospital while a 40-year-old man who sustained minor injuries refused to be taken to hospital.

The two were subsequently arrested for affray as well as suspected drug-related offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

