Woman, 26, assisting police after teen hurt during World Cup football event at *Scape

A 26-year-old woman is assisting with police investigations after she was involved in an altercation with a 17-year-old teenager at *Scape on Saturday (July 18).

A Reddit post on Sunday claimed that two women got into a fight at a makeshift football court the day before, after one allegedly scratched the other's face.

The post added that the police were called to the scene, and that officers were seen speaking to *Scape staff and a security guard.

In response to media queries, a spokesperson for the youth hub said that an altercation occurred between two players during a small-sided football match at the venue on July 18, reported The Straits Times (ST).

"Staff and event officials responded immediately to contain the situation and protect the safety of other participants and spectators," the spokesperson reportedly said, adding that on-site medics administered first aid to the injured person.

The remaining matches resumed as scheduled, the spokesperson told ST, who added that the hub was assisting the police in ongoing investigations and was unable to provide further details.

It is not known what sparked the fight.

AsiaOne has contacted *Scape for additional information.

According to *Scape's website, World Cup-related football events, including a 3v3 urban sports event for street football matches, were held at the youth hub's level one Playspace over the weekend.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 3.25pm at 2 Orchard Link, where *Scape is located.

A 17-year-old female teenager was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the authorities.

A 26-year-old woman is assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com