Woman to be charged with murder of 4 year-old daughter and disposal of corpse; 2 other suspects involved

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman are expected to be charged on Saturday (July 25) with the murder of the woman's four-year-old daughter.

The two, as well as a 30-year-old woman, are also accused of disposing the body of the girl to hide what happened to her.

The police said in a statement on Saturday morning that they received a report on Monday at 5.36pm that the four-year-old girl had gone missing.

They established that the girl had died and identified the three suspects, who are believed to be involved in her death and the disposal of her body.

The 25-year-old woman is the biological mother of the girl.

The offence of murder with common intention carries the death penalty.

Those found guilty of disposing a corpse to prevent detection of an offence with common intention can be jailed for up to seven years.

