Woman to be charged with murder of her 8-year-old daughter

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old woman will be charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 11) with murder of her eight-year-old daughter, who was found in a Geylang residential unit with multiple wounds.

The police said they were alerted to an incident in a residential unit in Geylang Lorong 31 at around 11.40am on Tuesday (Aug 10).

Officers found an eight-year-old girl lying motionless in the unit. She was unconscious when taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 12.45pm.

Her biological mother, the 35-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene for her suspected involvement in the death of her daughter.

The police will seek a court order to remand the woman for psychiatric assessment.

Under the Penal Code, those found guilty of murder face the death penalty.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.