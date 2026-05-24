Elderly woman left bleeding on road after car crash in Yishun

An 87-year-old woman was left bleeding on the road and later taken conscious to the hospital after a car accident in Yishun on Saturday (May 23).

The incident occurred along Yishun Road Road towards Yishun Avenue 9, near Junction Nine, reported Chinese publication Lianhe Zaobao.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 9am, involving a car and a pedestrian along Yishun Road Road.

Photos of the incident, shared in an Instagram post by @sgfollowsall the same day, show the victim lying on the road next to the right rear wheel of a silver car, with a shopping trolley overturned next to her. A pool of blood is also seen.

Several passers-by can be seen standing around the scene, appearing to check on the elderly woman and attempting to assist her.

She was heading to a nearby market went the incident happened, according to the post's caption.

A man dressed in a yellow singlet with phone in hand, who is believed to be the car driver, is seen sitting on the middle strip of the road, reported the newspaper.

Checks by AsiaOne on Google Street View show that there is no pedestrian crossing at the junction where the incident occurred, in front of Blocks 256 and 257 along Yishun Ring Road.

An 87-year-old female pedestrian was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat hospital, the authorities said.

A 51-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com